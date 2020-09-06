Catherine Kay Jaedicke Allen Catherine Kay Jaedicke Allen passed away peacefully at age 91. She was born on November 13, 1928, in Lawrence, Kansas, to Nellie Nissen Jaedicke and Fritz Jaedicke. As a child of the Great Depression, (which she never thought was all that great) she learned to be tenacious, resourceful and frugal. She graduated from Wichita East High School and married Max Allen. They raised four children and moved over 20 times around the US and Europe during Max's long career with Boeing. Catherine worked many years in Washington and California school districts, and always knew the tricks her kids were up to in school. She then became a guide for Cartan Travel and finally found her niche in sales as THE top producer at Aetna in financial planning. Upon her retirement, she purchased a yacht and named it: "Catalina". She then got her Captain's license, and began her life at sea. She boated the waterways from Florida to New York and back for several years. Catherine never met a stranger and welcomed everyone with her radiant smile. She made endless friends along her life's long wonderful journey, engaging any and everyone with her infectious positive outlook on the world. She knew how to liven up a party and always displayed her sartorial flair with a closet full of special hats or costumes for every possible holiday or occasion. She also had a love for animal print which she handed down to her daughters. She was a devoted fan of the KC Chiefs and the KU Jayhawks and never missed a game. She loved lake time with her daughters and their families at Lake of the Ozarks and Lake Okoboji. Catherine, a devout Episcopalian, was a vivacious, independent, talented positive Fireball of a mother-wife-sister-friend-grandmother, and a constant source of inspiration, encouragement and strength to her entire family, whom she loved with intense ferocity. We all affectionately called her "GiGi". Through the decades, in her natural and positive assured way, she experienced an exciting, beautiful, adventurous lifea life well-lived. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Adieu dear GiGi. We love you. Catherine was preceded in death by her brothers, John and Fritz Jaedicke, children Joyce Marie Allen, Steven Max Allen and grandson, Thomas John Allen (Michele). Catherine is survived by daughters, Sharen Robinson (John), Sandra (Wicker) Van Orsdel (Bill), and Susan Allen; Grandchildren, Jason Robinson (Rachel), Shannon Robinson, Zach Eubank (Rachel), Maximilian Eubank (Jasmine) Samantha Eubank (Ashley) and Alissa Allen Tipton (Tom). She is also survived by 11 Great-grandchildren; Rachel Robinson, Robbie Robinson, Sawyer Robinson, Polly Eubank, Tucker Eubank, Susannah Eubank, Truman Eubank, Siena Eubank, Derek Wallace, Taylor Tipton, and Riley Tipton. Funeral service to be held at St Thomas The Apostle Episcopal Church. The funeral service will be streamed on www.youtube.com/c/stthomassop
at 2pm Wednesday, September 9, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St Thomas the Apostle Church, 12251 Antioch Rd, Overland Park, Kansas, 66213.