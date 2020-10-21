Catherine L. Underwood
April 17, 1921 - October 17, 2020
Lee's Summit, Missouri - Cathy Underwood passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, at John Knox Village Care Center. She was born Catherine Leone Meade on April 17, 1921, in Hartington, Nebraska, and was one of five children born to Caroline and John P. Meade. Three of her four siblings preceded her in death: Francis Meade (Betty). Helen Wescott, and Jerry Meade (Joan). Her surviving sister, Margaret Petrucka, lives in Cherokee, IA, and they have remained very close over the years.
Cathy was married at a young age to Russell L. Culbertson, and they lived most of their young married lives in Sioux City, IA, before relocating to the Kansas City area. They were married more than 30 years before Russ' passing. Several years later, she married Merryl J. Underwood, and they were together for over 35 years, before Merryl's passing in 2007. Cathy and Russ had two children: Lawrence L. Culbertson (Nancy) and Barbara J. Culbertson Guest (Steve). Both Larry and Barbara preceded Cathy in death, Larry in 2006 and Barb in 2019.
Cathy survived and thrived to the ripe old age of 99½ years. She always seemed to have a smile and a cheerful attitude and was a favorite of the nurses, assistants, and staff at John Knox. She loved to sing and dance and sang in her church choir for many years. She was a devout Christian and formerly an active member of Oakwood Baptist Church.
Cathy leaves behind her dear sister Marg Petrucka of Cherokee, IA, daughter-in-law Nancy Culbertson of Overland Park, KS, and five grandchildren: Carrie Culbertson Arrocha (Michael) of Jacksonville, FL; Greg Culbertson (Erin) of Shawnee, KS; Drina Guest of the Netherlands, Tamryn Guest Mond (Paul) of Valdez, AK; and Stephanie Guest Gildersleeve (David) of Elk Rapids, MI. She also leaves ten great grandchildren¸ two great-great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and several very dear friends.
Services for Cathy will be at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th Street in Independence, MO, on Thursday, October 22. Visitation will be at 9:00am with service at 10:00am. A graveside service will follow at Floral Hills Cemetery, 7000 Blue Ridge Boulevard. In lieu of flowers, the family would very much appreciate a donation to either the American Heart Association
or the ALS Foundation in memory of Cathy.