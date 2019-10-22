|
Catherine Louise Cearley Catherine Louise Cearley, 82, a Northland resident of Kansas City, MO passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital on the Plaza. Kate was born July 13, 1937 in Kansas City, MO to Irvin and Mary (Hellinger) Olendorff. She graduated from Holy Family Catholic High School in Tulsa, OK. Kate worked for Southwestern Bell and Farm & Home before managing the day to day business operations of her husband's dental practice. She was very devoted to both her Lord and her family. A long-time member of St. Therese Parish, she was very active in the Altar & Rosary Society for many years. Her greatest joy was time spent with Ron, her family, and her many friends. An avid sports fan, they were long-time season ticket holders for the Kansas City Chiefs. Kate was also a strong Royals fan and enjoyed watching the games on her iPad. A zest for life, positive attitude and kind spirit, all propelled Kate through recent illnesses. She will be dearly missed. She married the love of her life and best friend, Ronald Lee Cearley on January 3, 1959 in Kansas City, MO. In addition to Ron, survivors include four children: David Wayne Cearley (Susan), Karen Louise Cearley-Cukar (Kris), Kevin Jay Cearley (Laura) and Wendy Gail Cearley Eickstaedt (Ike); six siblings: Dorothy, Agnes, John, Martha, Rosemary and Helena; and a dear friend she loved as a sister, Kathy McGivern; nine grandchildren: Len, Mary, Margaret, Teresa, Tyler (Ninoshka), Connor, Keifer, Mary Anne and Grant; and a great grandson, Denny. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings: Ann, Pauline, Margaret and Barbara. The visitation will be held from 5:00 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at St. Therese Catholic Church, where the Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 25, at the church with Rev. Joseph Cisetti presiding. An Interment Service will follow at Resurrection North Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Therese Catholic Church or to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association. Arrangements entrusted to the Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville. Memories of Kate and condolences may be shared at www.meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 22, 2019