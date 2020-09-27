Catherine Lowry
September 21, 2020
Prairie Village, Kansas - Catherine G. Lowry of Prairie Village, Kansas, died September 21, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Cathy was born in 1934 to Catherine and Everett Griffith in Des Moines, Iowa. She graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in Des Moines in 1952, then earned a bachelor's degree in occupational therapy at the University of Iowa in 1956. She was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority and served as rush chair. Upon graduating, she married her college sweetheart, Jack W. Lowry. Later that year Jack's company transferred them to Miami, Florida for a year, and then to Kansas City in 1957.
Cathy was a longtime member of Cure of Ars Catholic Church in Leawood. While her children attended grade school there, she volunteered in the library and was a Girl Scout troop leader. At home, she spent countless hours doing needlepoint, reaching a high level of proficiency and completing a number of intricate projects, Christmas stockings and the chair seats of a dining set. She also had a green thumb and loved to share bountiful blossoms from her garden with others.
Cathy was an ardent sports fan, with season tickets to Kansas City Chiefs football in the winter and the radio or television always tuned to Kansas City Royals in the summer. She also followed regional college teams, especially the University of Kansas Jayhawks.
Jack and Cathy loved to travel, driving coast to coast to see friends and family, historic landmarks and natural wonders. They also went sightseeing in Europe, Australia and the Caribbean, often sharing their adventures with dear friends. They owned a house and boats at the Lake of the Ozarks for a number of years and enjoyed entertaining visitors.
On August 4 this year, Cathy and Jack celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. Jack passed away August 13 and it seemed fitting that she went to join him shortly thereafter. Cathy also was preceded in death by a daughter, Julia, and son, John, as well as her brother, Dr. Tom Griffith of Eugene, Oregon. Cathy's survivors include her daughter, Ann, her husband, John, and their children, Andy and Betsy.
The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Claridge Court, Care Haven and Thoughtful Care, especially the Lowrys' invaluable caregiver, Charlotte Fristoe.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to KU Endowment, 3901 Rainbow Boulevard, Mail Stop 3012, Kansas City, KS 66160, to benefit The Sundeen Lowry Fund for Alzheimer's Research. Online contributions may be made at www.kuendowment.org/give
. Please indicate that donations are for the Catherine Lowry memorial.
A private service has taken place. Arrangements: McGilley State Line Chapel.