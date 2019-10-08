Kansas City Star Obituaries
Catherine M. "Kitty" Edge Catherine M. "Kitty" Edge passed away peacefully October 5th at home with family in Westwood after one very long and happy life. She was youthful, gracious and elegant to the end with her signature flowing hair and lovely smile (adorned with her favorite Frosted Apricot lipstick). She attended Ward and KCKCC. Before and after raising children, she was an executive secretary for Muehlebach Brewing Co., Kansas City Magazine, Jack Daniels Distributors, and Griffin Pipe Company. Kitty's daughter Jaime and sons Loy and Jay (Connie) Edge are left behind to cherish the memory of their wonderfully witty and joyful mom.She was predeceased by her husband and love of her life, Loy "L.L." Edge, and siblings Mary Alice (Woodrow) Gilliford and James (Patricia) Cashin. The family is deeply grateful to Sarah Trieb, Fr. John Fongemie, and Dr. Mark Wetzel for their countless acts of kindness, care and love. Paul Gilliford, Sharon and Jack Schnieders, Mary Cashin and many other beloved nieces and nephews were devoted to their Aunt Kit, who cherished them always. Kansas Palliative & Hospice Care and All Services HHC caregivers provided invaluable support and friendship. Visitation and reception Wednesday, October 9thfrom 5 to 8 at the Muehlebach Funeral home,6800 Troost, KCMO. Memorial Mass at 2 p.m. on Thursday at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne, 5035 Rainbow in Westwood, with a gathering and refreshments immediately following. Private burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church. Condolences may be expressed at MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 8, 2019
