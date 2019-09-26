|
|
Catherine Marie Bratton Catherine (Cathy) Marie Bratton, Bowling Green, OH formerly of Kansas City, KS passed away March 22, 2019 in Lincolnton, NC. Born in Kansas City, KS on July 29,1966. She was preceded in death by her father Daniel (Doc) Bratton in 1999 and all of her Grandparents. She leaves behind a host of family that loved her so much. Son Eric Matthew Duncan, his father Tony Duncan, Grand Rapids, OH. Mother Helen Walter Taraschke (Neil Baus), Napoleon, OH, Stepmother Delores (Dee) Bratton Cox (Gary), Sisters Patricia Bratton Clayborn, Danielle Bratton Fergus of Kansas City, KS, a Brother Daniel Godfrey (LuAnn) of McCall, AL. A beloved Uncle, David Bratton (Mary) N. Platte, NE and a Beloved Aunt, Samantha Moody of Ohio, many family and friends that love her very much and her beloved pet Homedog. Cathy was loved by everyone she met. She was a very beautiful, talented spiritual woman, loved life and deeply loved all her family and friends. Cremation. A private memorial service will be held October 19, 2019 at the Dyer Cemetery in Dyer, AR at 1:00pm.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 26, 2019