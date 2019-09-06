|
Catherine Robison McFadden Catherine Robison McFadden, 67, of Lake Lotawana died on July 16th, 2019. She was born on April 26th, 1952 to Bill and Midge Robison of B-13 Lake Lotawana, Missouri. She was the third child with two older brothers, Peet and Eddie. Cathy had a love of languages early on in life. While attending Lee's Summit High School, she competed for and won the honor of being an American Field Service exchange student to Brazil, where she learned Portuguese. She graduated from Lee's Summit High School in 1970, and in 1974, she graduated from the University of Arizona where she majored in Portuguese and International Relations. After college she went to work in New Orleans at the Brazilian consulate and various hotels until her mother's illness brought her back to Kansas City. She worked in various hotel marketing jobs in the Kansas City area and eventually fell in love and married Michael McFadden in 1982. They started off young married life in St. Louis, but moved back to Lake Lotawana when they were ready to start a family. Cathy and Mike were proud to raise all three of their children, Megan, Patrick, and Kelly at Lake Lotawana. The Lake was a place that was near and dear to Cathy's heart and to her family's hearts for several generations. Cathy had many interests which led her to a variety of careers, which includes everything from tennis official, to substitute teacher, to tax preparer. She was considered by many to be the Lake Lotawana welcoming committee. She encouraged people to join various lake organizations, organized and led the Red Cross swim lessons, was Mason Elementary PTA President for several years, and taught tennis lessons at the local tennis courts. She also loved socializing and sailing with the Social Butterflies and was an avid bridge player with the Lake Lotawana Community Club. In addition, she loved catching up with friends at Thursday night dinners and parties at the Missouri Yacht Club with her husband. She was preceded in death by her mother, Midge, father, Bill, and brother, Peet. She is survived by her husband Mike, children Megan McFadden, Patrick McFadden (Megan), Kelly Brader (Denton) and grandchildren Connor and Hannah McFadden. She is also survived by her brother Eddie Robison (Barbara) and sister-in-law Susan. Cathy's family is hosting a celebration of life and open house on September 8th between 2:00 PM and 4:30 PM at the Missouri Yacht Club (71 M street). Please stop by to share your favorite memories of Cathy. Contributions in memory of Cathy can be made to the or to Lake Lotawana Parks and Recreation. Found among Cathy's things was a prayer that helped her during her mother's untimely death. "I am home in Heaven, dear ones; Oh, so happy and so bright! There is perfect joy and beauty in this everlasting light."
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 6, 2019