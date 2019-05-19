Sister Catherine Rose Grimm Sister Catherine Rose Grimm, 90, a Sister of Charity of Leavenworth (SCL), died on May 15, 2019 in Ross Hall at the SCL Mother House. Sister Catherine Rose and her twin, Sister Mary Alberta, entered the religious Community on Aug. 15, 1947. The twins were born on Feb. 26, 1929 in Nashua, Mont. Their mother died in childbirth. Seeking assistance to raise the children, their father placed the newborns and three older daughters in an orphanage. Albert and Elizabeth Doran Grimm adopted the twins. They attended school in Bredette, Mont., and Fargo, N.D. They considered different religious communities and chose to apply to the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth. A relative told them they were too young to make this decision; Catherine Rose and her twin believed otherwise. They entered in 1947 and made vows on Aug. 15, 1949. Catherine Rose took the name Sister Mary Emiline; she later returned to her baptismal name. In her first ministry, Sister Catherine Rose taught elementary school in Colorado, Montana and Nebraska. Next, she completed studies at the St. Vincent School of Practical Nursing in Santa Fe, N.M. She was an LPN at SCL hospitals in Cheyenne, Wyo., and Grand Junction, Colo. Returning to Leavenworth, Sister Catherine Rose completed her bachelor's degree at Saint Mary College. She remained in nursing until 1989. At the former St. Joseph Home, Kansas City, Kan., Sister was known for the therapeutic skin care she provided. In her final LPN role, she served in the SCL infirmary. From 1989 until her retirement, Sister Catherine Rose worked in medical records and human resources at Saint John Hospital, Leavenworth, and in the Mother House transportation department. She moved to the Mother House in 1987 and transferred to Ross Hall in 2013. Except for one year of shared ministry in Wyoming, the SCL twins had different assignments for 17 years. After the 1994 California earthquake, Sister Mary Alberta relocated to Leavenworth where the two sisters spent their remaining years together. They enjoyed singing, line dancing, visiting family and serving others. Sister Catherine Rose played the guitar, was a wiz at word puzzles, and had a great sense of humor and a contagious smile. Joy was the characteristic trait shared by the twins. Preceding Sister Catherine Rose in death were her parents and her four sisters Jean Tipps, Ann Lawyer, Frances Minks and Sister Mary Alberta. Survivors include her nieces and nephews and her SCL Community. A vigil will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, in Ross Chapel, SCL Mother House, Leavenworth. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated in Ross Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Mother House grounds. Memorial contributions can be made to the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, 4200 S. 4th St., Leavenworth, KS 66048. Arrangements by Belden Larkin Funeral Home, Leavenworth.

