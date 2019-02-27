Kansas City Star Obituaries
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Catherine Sallas
Catherine Sallas Obituary
Catherine Sallas Catherine Sallas, 94, Kansas City, MO died February 25, 2019, she was born October 27, 1924 in Kansas City, MO. Daughter of George D. and Bessie (Anastasiou) Sallas. She was accountant for over 30 years. Catherine was active in the Church VIP and Ladies Philoptochos Society. Visitation 5 - 7 pm Thursday, February 28 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd. Kansas City, MO with a Trisagion Service at 5:30 pm. Funeral Service 10 am Friday, March 1, 2019 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 12001 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, MO with burial in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Library Fund. Online condolences and more information at www.mtmoriah.net.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 27, 2019
