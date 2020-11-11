Catherine Stephenson
November 9, 2020
Olathe, Kansas - Catherine Marie Stephenson, 83, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. Visitation for family and friends will be from 10-11 AM, Thursday, Novemer 12, at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 15410 Leavenworth Road, Basehor, KS 66007. Mass of Christian Burial for family members only will follow at 11 AM. Burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Masks are required. Memorial contributions may be made to Villa St. Francis in Olathe or the Church. Visit www.porterfuneralhome.com
