|
|
Catherine "Kitty" Watson Catherine "Kitty" Watson, 85, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on Dec. 12, 2019. She was born May 29, 1934 in Culverton, GA but grew up in Macon, GA. She met and married her husband, Edwin "Ed" Watson in Chicago. He joined the Air Force and they traveled the world together. Kitty was very proud of her children and grandchildren and enjoyed playing bingo, Scrabble, going to the casino, and working jigsaw puzzles. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and 7 siblings. Kitty is survived by her daughters Taji (Leonard) Bates and Kim (Duane) Olberding, sons Mark (Valerie) Watson and Edwin (Pam) Watson, seven grandsons, 5 great grandchildren and many family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Sat. Dec. 21 from 12-1 followed by a memorial service at 1 pm at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd., KCMO. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the or of K.C. Full obituary may be viewed at www.mtmoriah.net
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 18, 2019