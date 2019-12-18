Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine "Kitty" Watson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine "Kitty" Watson Obituary
Catherine "Kitty" Watson Catherine "Kitty" Watson, 85, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on Dec. 12, 2019. She was born May 29, 1934 in Culverton, GA but grew up in Macon, GA. She met and married her husband, Edwin "Ed" Watson in Chicago. He joined the Air Force and they traveled the world together. Kitty was very proud of her children and grandchildren and enjoyed playing bingo, Scrabble, going to the casino, and working jigsaw puzzles. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and 7 siblings. Kitty is survived by her daughters Taji (Leonard) Bates and Kim (Duane) Olberding, sons Mark (Valerie) Watson and Edwin (Pam) Watson, seven grandsons, 5 great grandchildren and many family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Sat. Dec. 21 from 12-1 followed by a memorial service at 1 pm at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd., KCMO. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the or of K.C. Full obituary may be viewed at www.mtmoriah.net
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -