Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine "Cathy" Young

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Catherine "Cathy" Young Obituary
Catherine "Cathy" Young Cathy Young, 59, of Prairie Village, KS passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at her home. Cathy was a beloved wife, who was greatly loved and cherished by family and friends. A reception will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, May 14th, 2019 at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. Catherine was born on July 17, 1959 to Francis and Arlene (Witucki) Rochette in Pontiac, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Clint and brother Gary. She is survived by her husband Kurt Young of 24 years; sisters Yvonne and Landy (David); and brother Kelly (Kristen). Memorial contributions may be made to Great Plains SPCA or Cancer Action. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amos Family Funeral Home
Download Now