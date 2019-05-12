|
Catherine "Cathy" Young Cathy Young, 59, of Prairie Village, KS passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at her home. Cathy was a beloved wife, who was greatly loved and cherished by family and friends. A reception will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, May 14th, 2019 at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. Catherine was born on July 17, 1959 to Francis and Arlene (Witucki) Rochette in Pontiac, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Clint and brother Gary. She is survived by her husband Kurt Young of 24 years; sisters Yvonne and Landy (David); and brother Kelly (Kristen). Memorial contributions may be made to Great Plains SPCA or Cancer Action. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 12, 2019