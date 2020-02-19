Kansas City Star Obituaries
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
(816) 452-8419
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:00 AM
White Chapel
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
White Chapel
Cathern "Jeanie" Deberry


1949 - 2020
Cathern "Jeanie" Deberry Obituary
Cathern "Jeanie" Deberry Jeanie Deberry, 70, passed away on Feb. 17, 2020 after a brief illness. Jeanie was born in Kansas City on Oct 3, 1949 to Jean and Curtis Norris. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Kenneth F. Deberry; 5 children; 12 grandkids; 4 great grandkids; and 4 siblings. She recently retired from her job of 28 years. Jeanie loved hummingbirds, country music, and dancing. Most of all she loved her family upon whom she has left an everlasting impact. A Celebration of Life will be 10 AM Thursday Feb. 20, 2020 with a visitation one hour prior, all at White Chapel.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 19, 2020
