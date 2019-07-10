Cathryn Mary Walters Cathryn Mary Walters, 74, of Kansas City, MO passed away in the comfort of her home on July 6, 2019 surrounded by family. Cathy's services will be held Saturday, July 13, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Catherine's of Siena Parish, 4101 East 105 th Terrace, KCMO. Interment immediately following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 7601 Blue Ridge Blvd., KCMO. The Rosary will be prayed at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, with Visitation following until 8:00 p.m. at McGilley's State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, KCMO. Cathy was born in 1944 in Gainesville, TX to Marshall and Geraldine McDonald. Cathy grew up in Kansas City, MO and graduated from Loretto Academy in 1962. She went on to marry John Walters in August of 1965 and together they raised four children, Kim, Steve, Greg and Dave. Cathy was an active member in the St. Thomas More parish. She enjoyed reading, going to the lake, traveling and a cold glass of champagne. Most of all, she loved spending time with numerous friends and family members. Cathy is preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Geraldine McDonald, husband John Walters and sister Patty McDonald. She is survived by her sister Shirley Abell (Don); daughter Kim Dorrian, son Steve Walters (Jennifer), son Greg Walters (Jeanette), son Dave Walters; and grandchildren Tyler (Sarah), Collin, Corrine, Delaney and Shane Dorrian, Dylan, Trevor, and Aidan Walters, and Natalie, Nathan and Nicole Walters who lovingly called her Nan. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Kindred Hospice or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Please share a memory at www.mgilleystatelinechapel.com.



Published in Kansas City Star on July 10, 2019