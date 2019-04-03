Cathy Ann Goodger Cathy Ann Goodger, 63, of Lake Quivira, KS passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, with her family at her side. Cathy was born on October 27, 1955, in Topeka, Kansas to Doug and Janet Flatt. Highlights of her childhood include riding her horse, Taffy, to school and selling fireworks every summer from a roadside stand with her younger brothers Steve and Tim. After graduating from the University of Kansas, Cathy moved to Kansas City to begin her career in public accounting. Cathy was a partner with Howe & Company for many years before opening her own accounting and financial consulting firm, where she continued to serve clients until shortly before her death. Cathy cherished the relationships she built with her clients over the course of her 40-year career and valued the trust they placed in her.Outside of her professional career, Cathy dedicated herself to the Kansas City community, serving in leadership roles in a variety of community service organizations and most recently serving on the board of Cross-Lines Community Outreach. Cathy married Tim Goodger on June 21, 1980. During 39 years of marriage, Tim and Cathy shared their love of the outdoors, includingrunning, hiking and skiing in Colorado, and travelling with family and friends. In her spare time, she raised three boys and worked full time.She enjoyed her time spent with friends running the roads of Lake Quivira, playing golf and simply living life to the fullest. Cathy is survived by her husband, Tim; her sons Chris (Susan) of Plano, TX; Scott of Kansas City, MO; and Drew (Rachel) of Minneapolis, MN; her mother, Janet Flatt of Olathe, KS; her brothers Steve (Melinda) Flatt of Hendersonville, TN; Tim (Laurie) Flatt of Overland Park, KS; and her grandchildren, Matthew and Joanne Goodger of Plano, TX. She was preceded in death by her father, Doug Flatt. Cathy was the guiding star for her family and many friends. We will all miss her thoughtful advice, quick humor, and unwavering loyalty. A memorial service will be held in the Wesley Chapel on the campus of the Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Avenue, Leawood, KS 66224 at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 5.A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, April 7 at the Lake Quivira clubhouse from 5 to 7 p.m. Her family respectfully request that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in remembrance of Cathy to Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Inc., 736 Shawnee Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66105, www.cross-lines.org. Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily.com.

