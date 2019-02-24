Catherine (Naughton) Holefelder Cathy Naughton Holefelder, 60, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away peacefully at her home February 19, 2019. She was a life long resident of the Kansas City area, graduating from Shawnee Mission South high school in 1975 and receiving a BBA from University of Kansas in 1979, where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority and a cheerleader for the Jayhawks. Cathy was Senior Vice President of Heartland MLS where she was a leader for over 30 years. She was active in the national Council of Multiple Listing Services, serving as President in 2015. She was also a member of Shadow Glenn Golf Club. She loved playing golf, traveling with her husband, mom and stepdad, getting together with the dinner club, playing Trivia and any other game, fantasy football and cheering on the Jayhawks. Cathy is survived by her husband of 31 years, Mark Holefelder; mother, Marcia Hagans; brother Marc Naughton (Janise); mother-in-law Mary Frances Holefelder; 16 nieces and nephews; and 4 sisters and brothers in-law. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, February 25th, 2019, at Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Ave, Leawood, Kansas, in the Wesley Chapel with a visitation following. "Wrinkles only go where smiles have been". In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the University of Kansas Cancer Center or . Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com



