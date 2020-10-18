C.E. "Gene" Morgan
December 19, 1946 - October 9, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - C.E. "Gene" Morgan passed away Friday, 10/9/20 with his beloved, Judy, by his side. He had been diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer that had spread to his liver in late August. The cancer was so aggressive that it took him more quickly than any of us imagined.
Gene was born in Kansas City, MO, and lived his whole life in Kansas City. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aileen and Charles Morgan, who were such loving parents to him. He is the oldest of ten children, and was the best big brother, who some of his siblings called, "Geno." He is survived by all his siblings, Loretta Rood (Geoff), Steve Morgan (Joanne), George Morgan (Jan), Susie Hicks, Jimmy Morgan (Becky), Jeff Morgan (Kelly), Mark Morgan (Roberta), Linda Bay (Gene), and Matt Morgan. He has so many nieces and nephews and close family friends who love him so much. He is also survived by the love of his life and best friend, Judy Morgan, beloved daughter, Courtney Baker, her husband who was like his son, Robert Baker, and two grandchildren, who were so dear to his heart, Alex (7) and Olivia (4) Baker.
Gene spent his life dedicated to public service. He began his career in the juvenile court and soon moved to adult corrections as an administrator, and then in 1990 to the Kansas City Community Center (KCCC) which has been renamed the Heartland Center for Behavioral Change. Appointed as the President in 1996, Gene served as its leader until he retired in 2010. He felt strongly about rehabilitation and that people could change - his work always involved substance abuse treatment and criminal justice.
After he retired, he went on to be an adjunct professor at Metropolitan Community College, teaching courses in the criminal justice department. Gene loved teaching and was an avid reader and life-long learner. He also continued serving his community as a Jackson County Democratic Committeemen for Ward 4, as well as being a member of the Combat Commission, the RAMP committee, the People for Public Schools, and the Coalition for Kansas City Economic Development Reform. In addition, Gene was involved in the Hyde Park neighborhood association and served on its Board in several positions including President.
Gene also dedicated his life to his love, Judy. He was her biggest supporter and helped her throughout her career as teacher, then counselor, then union president, then state representative. Serving as her campaign manager and treasurer when she was running for state representative, he continued to be a constant source of support and encouragement.
As a strong Democrat, Gene was involved in making the world a better place by helping countless Democrats with their campaigns. He has been described by many as the best door-knocker around. He was also described as an "exercise enthusiast" and loved jogging, weight-lifting, and hot yoga. Gene believed in the principle to "work and play hard" and lived his life to the fullest. Randy Newman was one of his favorite composers and singers and Gene would often quote his song lyric, "My life is good."
Gene and Judy knew each other in childhood and began dating when she was a senior in high school and he was a sophomore in college. They married in 1970 and just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in July. They were civic minded from the start, and in their early days, attended multiple protests against the Vietnam War including a big march in Washington DC. They always lived in the midtown KC area and have been at their current house in Hyde Park since 1987. Anyone who knew Gene and Judy would agree that they were a perfect match. Their love was so apparent and so special.
More important than anything, Gene was the most loving person. He was the absolute best husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend that anyone could ask for. His family and friends meant the world to him, and he just had a way of putting people at ease and connecting with them. He was a gentle soul who always cared about others. His love was so big and touched so many. The world was lucky to have him and we were all better people because of his influence in our lives.
His resting place will be at the Powell Garden's Memorial Garden, where a small, family ceremony will be held to spread his ashes on October 25, 2020. He will also have a memorial plaque there in his honor. Loved ones can visit whenever their heart is called to do so. A big Celebration of Life will be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Heartland Center for Behavioral Change (HCBC) where Gene dedicated twenty years of his career. Contribute at heartlandcbc.org/donate
or checks can be send by mail to Heartland Center for Behavioral Change, 1730 Prospect, Kansas City, MO 64127. Donations can also be made in Gene's honor to the ACLU of Missouri. Checks can be mailed to ACLU of Missouri Foundation at 906 Olive Street, Suite 1130, St. Louis, MO 63101. Please indicate in the check note that your donation is in Gene's behalf. Or you can visit action.aclu.org/give/make-gift-aclu-honor-someone-special
.
Gene believed in the power of rehabilitation, change, and social justice, and made the world better because of it. Donating to either of these causes would be a meaningful gesture to continue his legacy.