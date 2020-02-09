|
Cecil A. Vaughan, Jr. Cecil A. Vaughan, Jr., 77. Independence, MO passed away Feb. 1, 2020. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Cremation. Cecil was born Jan. 22, 1943 in Kansas City, MO to the late Cecil A., Sr. and Julia (Arnold) Vaughan. He graduated from East High School in Kansas City and also attended classes at Ft. Osage Vocational Technical School, Penn Valley Metropolitan Community College, Steelworkers Institute at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, KS and the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Cecil married Kathryn Bramhall on June 30, 1967 in Independence, MO. He worked for several companies in the Kansas City, MO area. He was on the Executive Board for the United Steelworkers, the Advisory Board for United Steelworkers, Chief Shop Steward for Local #4803 for United Steelworkers, Bargaining Chairman for Local #710 for United Auto Workers, served on the Democratic County Committee for four years and on the Jackson County Legislature from 1985 to 1987. Cecil also was on the Delegate Allocation Committee for the Democratic State Party, a member of the Credentials Committee to the 1984 State Convention, on the Personnel Review Board for the City of Independence and a member of the Industrial Development Authority for the City of Independence. Cecil was a Life Member of the AFL-CIO Committee on Political Education, a Life Member of the United Auto Workers Community Action Program, a former member of the Jackson County Historical Society Board of Directors, Citizens for the Archives Board of Directors and the first elected President of Preservation Renaissance of Independence. Cecil is survived by his wife Kathryn Vaughan, of the home; sister Judy Carver and husband Larry Independence, MO and niece Lora Carver. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com. (Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 9, 2020