Cecil Barton
1939 - 2020
Cecil Lee Barton Cecil Lee Barton, 80, died at his home in Platte City,MO on May 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Cecil was born on July 2, 1939 in Buchanan County, MO to William Asberry Barton, Sr. and Elsie Pippin (Goad) Barton. Cecil grew up in Dearborn, MO and graduated from North Platte High School in 1957 and later graduated from Northwest Missouri State College. He married his high school sweetheart, Cora May Riddle, in 1959. He worked at TWA/American Airlines for 37 years before retiring in 2003. Cecil was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Veleicia Ann, brothers Russell Pippin, Jr. and Billy Beck, and sisters Anna Lewis and Marjorie Gilchrist, and 8 half brothers and 2 half sisters in the Barton family. He is survived by his wife Cora May, daughter Rhonda Stamper, son and daughter-in-law Doug and Michele Barton, grandchildren Kristen (Josh) Wells, Kinsey Barton (Aaron Black), and Daniel Stamper, and great-grandchildren Mason, William, and Cooper, and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many others. Cecil requested no services or visitation, requesting only that his family, friends and acquaintances reflect on good memories made together with him over the years. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in his memory to the North Platte Foundation Cecil and Cora May Barton Scholarship Fund (c/o Central Bank, 102 Main St, Dearborn, MO 64439), or a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements by Rollins Funeral Home, Platte City, MO. 816.858.2129.www.rollinsfuneralhome.net

Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 7, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Cecil's passing. Cora Mae, Rhonda, Doug...my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Leah Pease
Acquaintance
