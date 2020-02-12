|
Cecil Lattie Albertson Cecil Lattie Albertson left his Earthly home for his Heavenly home on February 8, 2020 at the age of 94. He passed away peacefully at the Oak Grove Rehab in Oak Grove, MO. He was born on February 23rd 1925, in Salem, SC to Joseph Lattie Albertson and Deborah Vestine Albertson. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Albertson; his son Seab Franklin Helms; his sister, Virginia Inez Whiteside. Cecil served in WWII in the Navy, aboard the USS Albert W. Grant. Cecil was married to Mary and had 3 children: Seab Franklin Helms (Victoria Helms), Kenneth Robert Albertson (Janice Albertson), and Richard Joseph Albertson (Vickie Albertson). He had 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren: Brett Helms and daughter Brandi Osborne and her children Joshua and Cael. Wendy Thomason and children Demitria Helms and Shaemus Helms. Travis Helms and wife Tina and their children Ailynn, Embryn and Briggs. Richard Albertson Jr. and his wife Crystal and their children Ayden and Dane. Matthew Albertson and his wife Holli and their children Easton and Phoebe. Jenna Butler and her husband Jason and their children Julie, Jolene and Jillian. The family will receive friends and family from 10-11:00 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Blue Springs Church of Christ, 1000 S.W. Clark Rd, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs. Memories of Cecil and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 12, 2020