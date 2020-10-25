Cecil ReidAugust 11, 1924 - October 17, 2020Kansas City, Missouri - Cecil W. Reid, age 96, of Kansas City, Missouri, died October 17, 2020 in Arizona surrounded by his family. Visitation will take place at Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery on Thursday, October 29, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life and Graveside Service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Northland Assistance Center or Della Lamb Community Services. Cecil was born August 11, 1924 to Terrellia and Robert Reid. He grew up in Sweet Springs and graduated high school in 1942. He served three years during WW II, participating in the liberation of Czechoslovakia in Patton's Third Army. Cecil earned a degree in Business Administration from MU in 1949. In June 1950, Cecil married Dorothy R. Lombardo. He was employed in 1956 by Panhandle Eastern Corp. and retired as Risk Manager in 1985. Cecil played piccolo and loved music and dancing. He was a charter member of the Northland Organ Club and a racing and sports car enthusiast, owning a blue 1963 Austin Healey 3000 convertible and several BMWs. Cecil served as family historian, documenting our lives through numerous movies and photographs dating back to the 1950s. Cecil was preceded in death in 2007 by his beloved wife Dorothy, his sister, Mary Storey in 1987, his nephew, Neal Kennedy in 2013, and his sister-in-law, Marie Webster in 2006. Cecil is survived by his daughter, Celia and husband Tony Trujillo of Chandler, AZ; granddaughter Leanne Trujillo; grandson Anthony Trujillo (Karen), step-grandsons Jason and Eric Trujillo, niece Margaret Padgitt (Eugene), niece Alice Brink, nephew Frank Kithcart (Aileen), plus many other beloved family members.