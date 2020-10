Cecile TimmApril 11, 1932 - September 28, 2020Shawnee, Kansas - Her remains were cremated and will be interred in the garden of St Michael's next to Roy on November 13th, 2020 at 2 PM . Friends are welcome to join us in the garden for the interment. The family requests no flowers, but suggests donations to the American Cancer Society https://donate3.cancer.org/ , (in honor of her daughter, Caryn) or the charity of your choice