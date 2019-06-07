Cecilia Catherine Seuferling Cecilia Catherine Seuferling, age 97, of Louisburg, KS, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at North Point Skilled Nursing, Paola, KS. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Wea, Bucyrus, KS., with the rosary recited at 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Holy Rosary cemetery. Cecilia was born October 9, 1921 to Daniel and Catherine O'Rourke Guetterman on the family farm in Bucyrus, KS. She lived in the Wea community her entire life attending Wea Grade School. She was united in marriage to William J. Seuferling on June 3, 1941 at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Wea, KS. She was preceded in death by her husband, William, of 65 years, twin sons, her parents, four brothers Dan, Ed, Paul and John and one sister, Mary Klawonn. She is survived by three daughters, Margaret Grosdidier (Ed, deceased) St. Joseph, MO; Kathy Carrigan (Pat) Atchison, KS; Doris Derkacht (David) Longview, WA; sons Wayne (Marian) Louisburg, KS; Dale (Marianne) Lawrence, KS and Ron (Donna) Mission, KS; 17 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the staff at Vintage Park, Louisburg, KS, North Point Skilled Nursing, Paola, KS and Ascend Hospice, Overland Park, KS for their excellent and loving care of Cecilia in her later years. Memorials in Cecilia's memory are suggested to Queen of the Holy Rosary Wea Catholic School or Queen of the Holy Rosary Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com Arr: Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310

Published in Kansas City Star on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary