Cecilia Jean McCoy Cecilia Jean McCoy 1937-2020, Cecilia Jean McCoy, age 83, was born in Kansas City, KS to Robey L. Murray and Cecilia M. (Wright) Murray on February 7, 1937 and entered into eternal rest on April 20, 2020. She grew up in KCKS, attended and graduated from Wyandotte HS. Survivors include sister Elaine Murray (Lorie Friedman); Sons Brian Davis (Nina); and Paul Davis; step-sons Mike McCoy; and Patrick McCoy (Suzanne); daughters Karen Davis Brown (Walt); and Suzanne Davis Reed (Troy); step-daughter Amy Schumate (Steve Wente): daughter-in-law Nancy McCoy 15 Grandchildren and 11 Great-grandchildren; She is preceded in death by her husband J Harrison McCoy; and her brother Stephen D. Murray; and stepson Stephen McCoy. She enjoyed her cats, watching old movies, reading, and her family. Most of all she loved traveling the United States with her late husband Harrison. Services will be held on Aug 29, 2020 at 11:00 am;at Liberty Christian Church 427 E Kansas St, Liberty, MO 64068 In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children's Mercy Hospital. Masks are required to attend the service