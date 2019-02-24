Cecilia Marie Imming Cecilia Imming, 71, of Belton, MO passed away on February 19, 2019. Cecilia was born to Claude and Christine Johnson and grew up in Independence, MO. She married Steve Imming in 1975, and together, they raised two daughters during their 44 years together. Cecilia worked at St. Sabina Catholic Church in Belton, MO for 25 years. She began her job there as the parish secretary and retired as the parish's business manager in December of 2013. During her time at St. Sabina, Cecilia ministered to many parishioners and families and participated in countless events and activities. Her kindness was one of her strongest characteristics, which she displayed on a daily basis as she took care of not only the needs of the parish, but of the parish family itself. Her care and compassion became the model which her fellow employees desired to emulate. While her work at the parish was important to her, it did not compare to the love and dedication Cecilia had for all members of her family, especially her loving husband, Steve, and their two daughters, Lisa and Carrie. She adored her family and shared a special bond with each of her grandchildren. Cecilia will forever be remembered for her sense of humor, her concern for others, and her love of God, family, and life. She is preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters, Christine Channer and Carolyn Kessler. She is survived by her husband Steve Imming, sister Catherine Clarke, two daughters, Lisa and husband Raymond Schmitt, and Carrie and husband William, along with four grandchildren, Jacob, Matthew, Rachael, and Hollis. The celebration of life will be held on February 25th at St. Sabina Catholic Church located at 700 Trevis Ave, Belton, MO. The Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m., immediately followed by the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. Graveside services will be held at Mt. Olivet. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Cecilia to , Little Sisters of the Poor, or St. Sabina Catholic Church. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278

