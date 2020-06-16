Celia Salinas

Celia R. Salinas Celia R. Salinas, 89, passed away June 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Private services will be held at Muehlebach Funeral Care, Kansas City, MO followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice. Celia was born October 30, 1930 in Kansas City, MO. She worked as a seamstress, a tailor, and at Price Chopper, while raising three children on her own. She loved to sing and dance and we know that is what she is doing now. Celia was preceded in death by her husband, Augustine Salinas, Jr.; a sister, Teresa Castro and a brother, Joe Ruiz. She is survived by her children, Charlie Salinas, Bebe Vaca and husband Robert, Dave Salinas and wife Shelly; 8 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 7 great great grand children. She is loved and will be dearly missed. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 16, 2020.