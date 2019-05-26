Cenobio "John" Lozano Jr. Cenobio "John" Lozano Jr. of Peculiar, Missouri was born August 10, 1940 in Kansas City, Kansas the son of Cenobio and Margarita (Gomez) Lozano. He departed this life on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Cass Regional Medical Center, Harrisonville, Missouri at the age of 78 years, 9 months and 10 days. John lived in Armourdale until the Flood of 1951 when his family moved to the west side of Kansas City, Missouri. He graduated from Manual High School and worked his way through college and law school. John graduated from UMKC in 1968 with a Bachelors in English Language and Literature and from the UMKC School of Law in 1971. He moved to Harrisonville in 1972 and practiced primarily criminal law in Cass and Jackson County and also in Federal Court for over 45 years. John was an accomplished Flamenco guitarist and a private pilot. He was an avid photographer, and he enjoyed collecting vintage watches and clocks as well as books. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Ruth Deleon and Grace Gaona. John is survived by his son, John Alexander Lozano and wife Sherri, Lee's Summit, Missouri; a daughter, Laurie Stinson and husband Lloyd, Eddington, Maine; two granddaughters, Alyssa Marie Lozano and Grace Stinson; two brothers, Salvador Lozano and Rafael Lozano both of Kansas City, Missouri; three sisters, Joaquina Vallejo, Kansas City, Kansas, Dolores Lopez of Kansas City, Missouri, Stephanie Rhodes of New Bloomfield, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. Cremation. A Celebrating of Life Gathering will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Dickey Funeral Home, Harrisonville, MO 816-884-6244. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Luke's Foundation/Dr. Grantham Clinical Research.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary