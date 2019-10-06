|
Cesare Bisio 4-1-37 to 9-29-19 Few people can claim a greater zest for life than Cesare Bisio. For Cesare, life was an adventure to be lived and he did it his way. After a 14 month battle with cancer, Cesare died on Sunday, Sept 29th 2019 at The Kansas City Hospice House surrounded by family and friends. Born in Rome, Italy on April 1st, 1937 to Gino and Marina Bisio, Cesare was the third of four sons. At age fifteen he began his hairdressing apprenticeship at The Grand Hotel in Rome. At age twenty, not speaking a word of English, Cesare left Rome to work for a French company (Coiffure François) in England where he eventually managed several salons and met the love of his life Pamela. Married in Rome in 1963, one year later they decided to embark on a great adventure by accepting a position in America in a town they had never heard of before Kansas City. Several years later he opened his first salon with Kurt Fedier. Eventually Cesare built, owned and operated multiple of salons starting in Prairie Village and moving to the Country Club Plaza in early 1980's where he stayed for a quarter century. If you were born and raised in Kansas City, you probably heard his radio ads or watched his TV commercials during the holidays. Known simply as 'Cesare' by most people, he was a leading personality in the Kansas City beauty industry for many years and will be greatly missed. Cesare is survived by wife Pamela, daughter Marina, son Rick (Anne-Lise) and five grandchildren, Ian, Kate, Ella, Luke and Cole. He is also survived by his brother, Ettore, in Rome. We would like to thank The Kansas City Hospice House for the wonderful, caring treatment during Cesare's last days as well as the support from so many friends. We are truly blessed. Thank you. There will be a short service at the Loose Park Garden Center on Sunday, October 20th, 10AM. Following the service there will be a Celebration of Life at Bella Napoli in Brookside beginning around 11AM.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 6, 2019