Chandler Paul Seroogy Chandler Paul Seroogy, 19, a resident of the Kansas City Northland, went to be with the Lord on August 8, 2019. It's comforting to know Chandler gave his life to Christ and now lives with Him forever. Chandler was born October 15, 1999, in Liberty, MO, the younger of two sons of Andrew and Claire (Townsend) Seroogy. He grew up in Liberty, attending Alexander Doniphan Elementary School, South Valley Middle School, and graduated from Liberty North High School in 2018. Throughout school Chandler had a passion for media and broadcasting. He was a member of the LNHS track team and always eager to challenge anyone to a foot race. Chandler was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, loved BMW's, autocross racing, and gaming with others locally and throughout the world. Chandler loved all things outdoors and American, and was a proud patriot of the USA. Above all, Chandler loved being a dad and enjoying time with his family, especially Sunday dinners. From dressing up as a chef at age 8, "cooking" in the kitchen, and becoming a Junior Chef at the Kansas City Culinary Center, to his first job at Culver's at age 15, Chandler had a love for the restaurant and hospitality industry. He proudly worked alongside the head chef at the Westin Crown Center. Along with his mom, dad, and brother, Cameron, Chandler leaves his 15-month old son, Wesley, and Wesley's mother, Hailey Stevens; grandparents, Kenneth and Nancy Seroogy, and George and Karen Townsend; great grandmother, Helen Wollersheim; aunts and uncles, Austin and Jenni Seroogy, Kim and Justin Linard, and Wes Townsend; cousins, Emmaline Seroogy and Logan Linard; as well as other family members and friends. He will be greatly missed by all. Visitation will begin at 3:30 pm, followed by a service celebrating Chandler's life at 4:30 pm, on Sunday, September 8, at Liberty Christian Fellowship, 1815 West Liberty Drive, Liberty, MO 64068. Those attending the service are welcome to dress in respectable, casual attire. Feel free to wear Green Bay Packer clothing or colors, or anything that says a statement to Chandler's love of America. In lieu of flowers, donations to a gofundme account: gofundme.com/wesleyfund will help in the future care of Chandler's son, Wesley. Donations payable to Wesley's mother, Hailey Stevens, may also be left at the service to add to the fund. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 30, 2019