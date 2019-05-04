Charlene Davis Mrs. Charlene Roye Davis, 75, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. A memorial service is scheduled for 10:30 AM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Luke's Foundation Mid America Heart Institute, 901 E. 104th St. 100 South, Kansas City, MO 64131. Charlene was born September 16, 1943 in St. Louis, MO. She graduated from Normandy High School and attended college at the University of Missouri in Columbia, where she met her husband, Wade, of 53 years. Charlene and Wade eventually settled in Lee's Summit, Missouri in 1969, where they raised their three children. Charlene's notable work life began with volunteerism in Republican politics. After working as a county coordinator for then gubernatorial candidate Christopher S. Bond in 1972, she garnered herself a spot as a national delegate for presidential nominee Gerald Ford. Charlene worked for the Jackson County Board of Elections for 34 years, where she retired as the Republican Director of Elections in 2009. Along the way, she was called on at a state and federal level to advise legislators and executives on the policy and law surrounding fair elections. A highlight of her career was a 2000 interview on the national news, relating to a notable election issue. She was an invaluable member of the International Association of Clerks, Recorders, Election Officials and Treasurers (IACREOT) since 1982, where she served as Treasurer for nine years and as an avid fundraiser, allowing the Association to maintain support for safe and fair elections worldwide. She was preceded in death by her mother, Melba Gehrke, and father, Charles Gehrke. She is survived by her husband, W. Wade Davis, Jr., brother, Daniel Gehrke, sister-in-law, Judi Gehrke, three children Danielle Osterloth (Davis), Christopher Davis, and M. Craig Davis, and their spouses, and ten grandchildren. Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home 115 SW 3rd St. Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816)524-3700.



