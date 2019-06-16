|
Charlene (Hays) Goodin Charlene (Hays) Goodin, the daughter of now deceased Kenneth and Gladys (Gilster) Hays, a longtime resident of KC, KS passed away on Feb 8, 2019, at the Riverview Manor Nursing Home in Ozark, MO at the age of 70, after a long battle with ALS. Charlene, a graduate of Shawnee Mission West High School (67), worked many years as a Hallmark Card Specialist for Walgreens. She was a devout Christian who loved antique malls, traveling Route 66, and visiting Tea Rooms. Charlene is survived by her husband, Kenneth Goodin, of KC, KS; her son, Bill Goodin, Seattle, Washington; her twin sister, Arlene Richmond, Joplin, MO; sister, Claudia DeJong, Ozark, MO; and brother, Phil Hays, San Antonio, TX. Memorial Service will be held at the Potter Church, Potter, KS on June 22, 2019, at 1 PM.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 16, 2019