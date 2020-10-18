Charlene HarrisFebruary 8, 1933 - October 13, 2020Overland Park, Kansas - Charlene Mae Harris, age 87, of Overland Park, KS went to her heavenly home, Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Charlene was born in Amarillo, TX on February 8, 1933 to Claude and Naomi Hutton. She spent most of her life as a food service worker until 1986 when she co pastored Humansville Full Gospel Church with her husband Pastor Slim Harris.She is preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Harris, daughter Melody Perry, Sons Jim Harris, Gary Harris, Bob Harris & Gene Gower.She is survived by 7 daughters Teri Mynatt and husband Mike of Kansas City, KS., Marsha Willeford of Kansas City, KS., Betty Schuler of Kansas City, KS., Sandy Coats and husband Lynn of Bonner Springs, KS., Donna Harris of Dearborn, MO., Judy Kolman of Kansas City, KS., Dianna Kinnard and husband Harvey of Leawood, KS., sons James Akers and wife Tammy of Collins, MO., Kenny Harris and wife Nancy of Pittsburg, KS., Rick and Gary Gower of Kansas City, KS., brothers Roger and wife Carol Hutton of Grapevine, TX., and Dale and wife Rhuvena Hutton of Amarillo, TX., numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.Visitation will be from 9:30 am – 10:30 am on Tuesday, October 20th at Chapel Hill Butler-Funeral Home with funeral services starting at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at 12:30 pm at the Leavenworth National Cemetery in Leavenworth, KS. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, visitation, service and interment are limited to family. Service will be streamed on Facebook Live on the Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home page for those who cannot attend.