Charlene Helen Robinson
1931 - 2020
Charlene Helen Robinson Charlene Helen Robinson passed away on May 30, 2020 from COVID-19. Charlene was born on December 26, 1931 to Charles and Mazie Womack. Charlene was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Robinson, daughter Kathleen Robinson, her parents, sister Betty (Wilmoth) Hayes and brother Stephen Womack. She is survived by her daughter Julie Robinson and son-in-law Neil Eisenhart, son Thomas Robinson, grandson Jordan Thurman, granddaughter Brooke Thurman and her fiancé Mark Godfrey, sister Edith (Melvin) Swillie, sisters-in-law Florence Combs and Thelma Gandy Robinson, brothers-in-law Lawrence (Shirley) Robinson and Bill Robinson, and a host of nieces and nephews. Charlene graduated from Creighton University in 1954 with a BSN and was a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She later earned a master's degree from Kansas State University, was one of the first nurse practitioners in Kansas and was an adjunct faculty member at Wichita State University. Her early career included nursing positions with the Department of Defense and the Panama Canal Zone Authority during her husband's military career. She retired from the Veteran's Administration, where she specialized in geriatrics, inspected nursing homes housing veterans, and ran the VA Hospital's hypertension clinic. She now lives in eternity. The family thanks the amazing team of doctors, nurses and staff at the University of Kansas Medical Center COVID Unit, who fought for her life, and then comforted her as she departed. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be lived streamed on the Amos Family Funeral Home Facebook page at 1 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020. The family suggests donations in her memory to Creighton University School of Nursing, 2500 California Plaza, Omaha, NE 68178 or Healing House of Kansas City, Inc. 4505 St. John Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123. Online Condolences may be left at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 913-631-5566)


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
