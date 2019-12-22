|
|
Charlene Kay Cully Charlene Kay Cully, 70, of Shawnee, KS passed away on December 16th, 2019. She was born on October 10th, 1949 in Dumas, TX. Charlene graduated from Newton Highschool in 1968. She went on to further her education at Salt City Business College in 1969 and 1970. Charlene married Donald Cully on October 5th, 1970. From 1975 until retiring in 2016, Charlene worked at Montgomery Ward, GE Capital and Synchrony Financial where she received numerous employment awards. Charlene is survived by her husband, Donald E. Cully; son, Daniel E. Cully and grandson, Brayden J. Cully. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 22, 2019