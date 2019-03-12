Charlene L. Moran Charlene Moran, 97, passed away March 8th, 2019. She was born April 15th, 1921 in Kansas City, MO, the first child, to Gladys and Lewis Pratt. Charlene lived most of her life in Kansas City area graduating from Central High School in 1941. She worked at North American (airplane factory) during World War Two. She married her sweetheart, Richard R. Moran, in August 1945 after his returned from the war in the Pacific. Charlene became a homemaker and they had a daughter, Sharon. In the early 1960's Charlene returned to work at the Jones Store Co. in downtown Kansas City working first in small appliances and then many years as a Bridal Registry/Consultant until she and Richard moved to Independence, MO, in the mid 70's. Travel often included visits to family or friends with multiple trips to California to visit family in the Los Angeles area and mid state. Family was always a big part of her life. She was loving, generous and kind to family and friends. Always optimistic and sweet, with a big heart, she was beautiful in every way. Her gentle loving ways will be greatly missed by all her family and everyone that knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard in 2005, just one month before their 60th wedding anniversary. Her parents, her sisters, Nadine Moulder and Marie Shepard, and her brothers Edward Pratt, Robert Pratt, and Richard Pratt. Her husbands' parents, sisters and their spouses preceded her death. She is survived by her daughter Sharon Fisher and her son-in-law Conrad, and Sister- in-law Janet Pratt and many nieces and nephews and their families. Especially close and caring of her was niece and nephew Terry and David Logeman. Also, Jennifer and Jacqueline Mansfield and their parents held a special place in her and Richard's life and hearts. No visitation. Graveside services for family will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 14th, at Oak Ridge Memory Gardens in Independence, MO. The family requests no flowers and asks any donations be made to a charity of donor's chose. Many thanks to the loving care given to her at Jackson Creek Memory Care and Crossroads Hospice of Independence, MO. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Chapel 816-373-3600)



Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary