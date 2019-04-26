Home

Charlene Murray Scroggins Obituary
Charlene Murray Scroggins Charlene Murray Scroggins, age 87, the daughter of Oliver and Cleo Murray passed away peacefully at the Brookdale Shawnee Alzheimer's Facility on Easter Sunday. She was a member of Sumner High School Class of 1950 and a member of First Baptist Church of Quindaro. She had two children, Eleanor Walker surviving. She cared for her granddaughter, Elana Walker. She retired as Chief of the Real Estate Section of the Army Corps of Engineers. Services on Saturday, April 27th at First Baptist Church of Quindaro, 3030 Farrow, KCK. Visitation 9-11am; Funeral Service 11am. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2019
