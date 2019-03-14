Charles A. Conwell Charles A. Conwell, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Thomas More followed by a visitation until 10:30 a.m. and then Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m.; burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas More Church or the . Charles was born September 9, 1928 in Kansas City, MO to Harry and Lillian (Spalitto) Conwell. He attended Northeast Missouri State (Truman State University). Charles served in the Marine Corp Reserve from 1948-1952 and was called to active duty from 1950-1952 where he served in the artillery stationed out of Camp Pendleton, CA. Charles married Patricia Hogan June 9, 1953. From 1964 until 1976 he was a claim supervisor for Pacific Employers Insurance Company which later became Insurance Company of North America. In 1976 he joined Employers Reinsurance Corporation as supervisor of Worker's Compensation claims and Director of Rehabilitation. He served as secretary of the board of the Rehabilitation Institute and was a member of the national organization, Insurance Rehabilitation Study Group (IRSG). He retired from ERC in 1990 as assistant vice-president. Charles was a member of St. Thomas More Church and was active in the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 25. Charles was preceded in death by a daughter, Jean Marie Anello. Survivors include his wife, Patricia Conwell; four children: Thomas J. Conwell (Joy), JoAnn Wittmeyer (Al), Charles P. Conwell (Shawn), and Theresa Fiala (Mike); a son-in-law, Louis Anello; 10 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.



