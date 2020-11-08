1/
Charles A. Smith
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
February 11, 1944 - October 6, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Charles A. Smith, age 76, of Kansas City, MO, died October 6, 2020 at the Kingswood Health Center.
Charles elected to by cremated and there will be a memorial service at the St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Kansas City MO on Friday November 20, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. His ashes will be interned in St. Andrews Episcopal Church columbarium.
Memorials can be made to the St. Andrews Episcopal Church or the Charles A. Smith Memorial Fund in the Community Foundation for Cloud County, PO Box 187. Concordia, KS 66901.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Memorial service
02:30 PM
St. Andrews Episcopal Church
