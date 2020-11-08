Charles A. SmithFebruary 11, 1944 - October 6, 2020Kansas City, Missouri - Charles A. Smith, age 76, of Kansas City, MO, died October 6, 2020 at the Kingswood Health Center.Charles elected to by cremated and there will be a memorial service at the St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Kansas City MO on Friday November 20, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. His ashes will be interned in St. Andrews Episcopal Church columbarium.Memorials can be made to the St. Andrews Episcopal Church or the Charles A. Smith Memorial Fund in the Community Foundation for Cloud County, PO Box 187. Concordia, KS 66901.