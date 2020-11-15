1/1
Charles A. Townley Sr.
1919 - 2020
Charles A. Townley, Sr.
June 30, 1919 - November 11, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Charles A. Townley Sr., Overland Park, KS, passed away after 101 years of a wonderful life (his words). Charles was eldest of 4 children born to Roy and Edna Moon Townley. His strong work ethic and resilience were shaped by the death of his father when Charles was 14 years old. He worked before and after school to help support the family while attending St. John Memorial H.S. in Olathe. Charles honorably served in the U.S. Navy during WW II. During his service, he married his beloved wife Betty Donham Townley July 4, 1944. In 1951, the family moved to Indep., MO where Charles began a 29-year career in accounting and purchasing at Lake City Army Ammunition Plant. He had a full life centered around family and church. He was a "people person" extraordinaire with a genuine curiosity and interest in others. He loved visiting with people, from serving many years on the "New Life Committee" (First Presbyterian Church) to frequent visits with family and friends. He served in many church capacities, and he and Betty traveled on many church caravans from Alaska to Nova Scotia. Charles was a loving father, active in the lives of his children and grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents, brothers Ray, Bob, and sister Eleanor LaCombe. He leaves behind his wife of 76 years, Betty, children Chuck, Peggy (Dennis Schupp) and Jan (Jim Rose), 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family thanks Ascend Hospice for their amazing care. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Independence, MO or Ascend Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Graveside service with full-military honors will be held Nov. 18th at 2pm at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Overland Park, KS.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Pleasant Valley Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
I will miss you grandpa. Thank you so much for your love, your grace, and for teaching me so much! Love you!
Timothy Townley
Grandchild
November 13, 2020
He was always Uncle Charles to me. By title and deed though he was a Great Uncle. He always had a smile, a solid handshake, a warm greeting and inquiry about me and my life.
He was an amazing conversationalist. I noticed when I was still very young that he had an ability to engage with with anyone on any subject. I wanted to be like him. What made him so special
was that he showed genuine interest in listening and learning from others in whatever was being discussed. He was a great story teller too. He always seemed to have another new and interesting story to share and usually included a bit of humor. It was a joy just to be near and listen. I learned so much from this loving family man.
I will miss him more than I can adequately express.
Richard Hunt
Family
November 13, 2020
Uncle Charles definitely was "a 'people person' extraordinaire with a genuine curiosity and interest in others." We always enjoyed getting to visit with him, and are going to miss him immensely. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Sharon Ward
Family
