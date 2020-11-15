Charles A. Townley, Sr.June 30, 1919 - November 11, 2020Overland Park, Kansas - Charles A. Townley Sr., Overland Park, KS, passed away after 101 years of a wonderful life (his words). Charles was eldest of 4 children born to Roy and Edna Moon Townley. His strong work ethic and resilience were shaped by the death of his father when Charles was 14 years old. He worked before and after school to help support the family while attending St. John Memorial H.S. in Olathe. Charles honorably served in the U.S. Navy during WW II. During his service, he married his beloved wife Betty Donham Townley July 4, 1944. In 1951, the family moved to Indep., MO where Charles began a 29-year career in accounting and purchasing at Lake City Army Ammunition Plant. He had a full life centered around family and church. He was a "people person" extraordinaire with a genuine curiosity and interest in others. He loved visiting with people, from serving many years on the "New Life Committee" (First Presbyterian Church) to frequent visits with family and friends. He served in many church capacities, and he and Betty traveled on many church caravans from Alaska to Nova Scotia. Charles was a loving father, active in the lives of his children and grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents, brothers Ray, Bob, and sister Eleanor LaCombe. He leaves behind his wife of 76 years, Betty, children Chuck, Peggy (Dennis Schupp) and Jan (Jim Rose), 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family thanks Ascend Hospice for their amazing care. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Independence, MO or Ascend Hospice.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Graveside service with full-military honors will be held Nov. 18th at 2pm at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Overland Park, KS.