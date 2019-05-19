Home

Charles Allen Bonner Charles Allen Bonner, 80, of Lake Lotawana, Missouri died May 16, 2019. Charles was born March 18, 1939 in Protem, Missouri to Roy and Ruby Bonner. He was a member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry and Ararat Shriners. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Roberta (Bobbie) Bonner; his sons: Charles (Chuck) Bonner and wife, Taresa; Joe Bonner and wife, Angela; his daughter, Cathy Bonner; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers; 2 sisters; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. As per Charles wishes, he will be cremated and returned into the loving arms of his family. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.longviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 19, 2019
