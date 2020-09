Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Allen Hicks Charles Allen Hicks, 98, of KC, MO, passed Aug 31, 2020. A family burial service was held on September 4, 2020. Public memorial Sat, Oct 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m at Heartland Cremation & Burial Society.



