Charles Archer Jones Jr. Charles "Chuck" Archer Jones, Jr., 86, of Harrisonville, Missouri passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Atkinson Funeral Home in Harrisonville, Missouri. Burial to follow in Orient Cemetery, Harrisonville, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 with Masonic services at 8:00 p.m. Memorial donations are suggested to the Chuck & Jeneen Jones Scholarship Fund at Heartland Community Foundation (www.thcf.org). Chuck was born on July 12, 1933 in Olathe, Kansas, son of Charles and Virginia (Ott) Jones. He graduated from Shawnee Mission High School in the Class of 1951. Chuck enlisted in the United States Army from which he was honorably discharged in 1956. After his time in the service, Chuck went back to school and completed a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Kansas in 1958. After college Chuck worked for WT Grant Stores were he met his wife, Jeneen J Ziebarth and they were married on March 17, 1962. In 1965, the family moved to Harrisonville, Missouri where Chuck purchased his first of four Ben Franklin Stores in the Midwest. In 1979, opened International Tours of Harrisonville Travel Agency and that is where he remained until his retirement in 2001. He was quite involved in areas of public service. Chuck served as Harrisonville City Councilman, was a member of the Park Board, Vice President and President of the Harrisonville School Board, Mayor of Harrisonville for eight years. Aside from politics, Chuck was a member of Delta Sigma Pi, the Masonic Lodge, Ararat Shrine and the Chamber of Commerce. He was an Eagle Scout, MicOsay Brave, a Deacon of the First Baptist Church in Harrisonville. and held his private pilot's license. Chuck was preceded in death by his wife of almost 55 years, Jeneen, his brother Gary Jones and his son-in-law Matthew Smith. He is survived by his children: Jeffrey (Connie), Jonathan (Jill), Julie (Mike), and Janna. Eleven grandchildren and two brothers: Roger Jones and Kevin (Juliet) Jones. (Arr-Atkinson FH, 816-380-3268; atkinsonfuneralhome.com).
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 8, 2020