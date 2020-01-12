|
Charles B. Lusk Charles B. Lusk, 77, of Leawood, KS passed away on January 8, 2020. Born July 12, 1942 in Kansas City, Missouri, he was the son of the late Dr. Charles A. Lusk Jr. and Mildred {Dawson} Lusk of Butler, Missouri. Those left to cherish his memory are: wife Mary Anne {Wright} Lusk of Leawood, KS; daughters Melea Lusk {m. - Carl Castrogiovanni} and Charlyn Lusk {m. - Don Lichter}; and granddaughters Allison Lichter and Valerie Lichter. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his sister Marilyn {Lusk} Ruwart. Per Charles' wishes, cremation has taken place and a private service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date in Leawood, KS.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 12, 2020