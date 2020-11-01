Charles "Ed" Bray

April 2, 1939 - October 26, 2020

Olathe, Kansas - Ed Bray, 81. Ed's memory is an inspiration to those who knew him, because he lived to enrich the lives of others. With boundless enthusiasm for bringing people together, he planned family reunions, camping and canoeing trips, conventions, picnics, and many other events that encouraged friends and family to celebrate and build community.

He was born in Denison, IA to John and Dorothy(Goeser)Bray After attending school in Council Bluffs, IA, he spent 4 years in the Navy. He was an Air Traffic Controller, with the FAA for over 30 years. In 1964 he married the love of his life, Marie Buchta. Their 56 year marriage was the foundation of his happiness. He is survived by Marie and their 6 children. Juda/Teresa (Andy) Lewis, Steve (Tiffany)Bray, David Bray, Christopher (Jessica) Brayley, Beth (Eric) McAuley, Michael Bray. Ten grandsons; Jalen, Aeron, Hunter, Tim, Damien, Brandon, Ayden, Cade, Kellan and Atticus. Two granddaughters; Cameron and Prudence. Brother, Bob (Kathleen), Sister-in-law Sue (Tom deceased) and sisters: Dorothy Eller, Mary Grimit, and Geralyn Bray. .Also Michelle Metzger and many dearly loved nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of his life is being postponed until we can safely have a large gathering.





