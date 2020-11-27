1/1
Charles Calvin Hudson
1927 - 2020
Kansas City , Missouri - Charles Calvin Hudson, 93, of Kansas City, MO passed away on November 18, 2020 with his family by his side.
Born September 2, 1927 in Wewoka, OK to Charles and Bessie Lee (Johnson) Hudson.
Charles served proudly in the Merchant Marines until his discharge in 1946.
Charles enjoyed his time as a Captain with the Kansas City Fire Department for 25 years, retiring in 1974. He was an avid sports fan, cheering for the KC Chiefs. He enjoyed time in his garden and grocery shopping. Family was very important to him as well as supporting his grandchildren's activities.
He will be cherished and lovingly missed by all. Many thanks to the staff at North Kansas City Hospital and Hospice House for their care and love.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Ann; and an infant daughter, Gladys; infant great granddaughter, Bennett Kay Boyle.
Survivors include his children, Myra E. Angel, Charles R. Hudson, James B. Hudson, and Ronald L, Hudson; 6 granddaughters, Rachelle Hudson, Tyra Lettington, Charlene Kloeblen, Meagan Boyle, Mandy Hudson, Elisabeth Angel, and many great grandchildren, extended family, and friends.




Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White Chapel Cemetery
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
8164528419
