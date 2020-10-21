Charles Clinkenbeard
October 16, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - Charles E. Clinkenbeard Jr., 96, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. Visitation 9:30-10:30 AM with Funeral Services at 10:30 AM, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Judson Baptist Church, 8300 State Ave, Kansas City, KS 66112.
Charles was born March 4, 1924, in Kansas City, KS. Charles served in the USMC during WWII. He pastored many Baptist churches in Kansas and also in Fond du Lac, WI. Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle (Uchtman) Clinkenbeard. He is survived by his daughter, Shari (Ron) Leibly and son, Mark (Tammy) Clinkenbeard; 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren.