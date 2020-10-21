1/1
Charles Clinkenbeard
1924 - 2020
October 16, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - Charles E. Clinkenbeard Jr., 96, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. Visitation 9:30-10:30 AM with Funeral Services at 10:30 AM, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Judson Baptist Church, 8300 State Ave, Kansas City, KS 66112.
Charles was born March 4, 1924, in Kansas City, KS. Charles served in the USMC during WWII. He pastored many Baptist churches in Kansas and also in Fond du Lac, WI. Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle (Uchtman) Clinkenbeard. He is survived by his daughter, Shari (Ron) Leibly and son, Mark (Tammy) Clinkenbeard; 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren. Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Judson Baptist Church
OCT
23
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Judson Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Porter Funeral Home
1835 Minnesota Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
(913) 621-6400
