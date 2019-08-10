|
Charles Craig French 1942-2019 Craig French passed on August 8, 2019. Craig was delighted in his role as a caring father and grandfather. He graduated from UMKC with a Theater and Communications Degree. It was on a UMKC ski trip where he met his wife Rebecca F. French, and it was love at first sight. He loved sports, to play golf, travel, and sing in the Counselors. Craig worked as a trader at the Kansas City Board of Trade, but later he went into business with Rebecca as a homebuilder. He will be missed dearly by his son Pat, his daughter Ryan, and his grandchildren Katherine, Molly, Matthew, and Mary. May he rest in peace and be reunited with his wife Rebecca, who preceded him in 2008.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 10, 2019