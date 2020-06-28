Charles Curtis
1929 - 2020
Charles Curtis Charles "Chuck" Marcus Curtis, 91, Liberty, MO died June 25, 2020. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m., Wed. July 1, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, Liberty, with funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Chuck was born April 26, 1929 in Cameron, MO. On September 23, 1950 he married Bernetta A. Knipp. (Arr: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd., KCMO, www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
JUL
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
JUL
1
Burial
Resurrection Cemetery,
