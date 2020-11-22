Monsignor Charles D. McGlinn
November 20, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Diocesan priest of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas, Monsignor Charles "Charley" Douglas McGlinn, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the age of 78.
Charley was born on January 1, 1942 in Leavenworth, Kansas to John and Margaret McGlinn. He attended Immaculate Conception grade school and Immaculata High School in Leavenworth, Kansas.
In May of 1959, Charley entered St. Thomas Seminary in Denver, Colorado where he earned a Bachelor of Art degree in Philosophy and Master of Arts of in Religious Education. It was there that he met his life-long best friend, Monsignor Tom Tank. Charley was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas on May 27, 1967 by Archbishop Edward J. Hunkeler, and celebrated his first solemn mass the following day at his childhood parish, Immaculate Conception, in Leavenworth.
Upon becoming a priest, he had several parish assignments in the decades that followed to include: Associate Pastor at St. Peter Cathedral in Kansas City, Kansas in 1967; Associate Pastor at Our Lady and St. Rose in Kansas City, Kansas in 1969; Pastor at Blessed Sacrament in Kansas City, Kansas in 1973; Parish Administrator at Sacred Heart in Leavenworth, Kansas in 1981; Pastor at Queen of the Holy Rosary in Overland Park in 1981. His next parish assignment would be his longest-tenured: In 1986, he became Pastor at Curé of Ars in Leawood, Kansas where he served for nearly 28 years until his retirement in July 2015. In May 2018, Monsignor returned to parish life as Senior Parochial Vicar in Residence at Church of the Ascension, Overland Park.
In addition to his parish assignments, Monsignor held several diocesan roles. He was assigned the role of Director of Religious Education in 1980. In 1995, Archbishop Keleher appointed Monsignor as Vicar General for the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas, a position he held until 2009. In March 2005, he was given the Prelate of Honor and named a Monsignor.
Monsignor was a man of great faith, and lived it to the fullest by loving others. His calling to the holy life was evident even in his early years. As a young child, he witnessed a tragic accident where another young boy was hit by a car. Monsignor went to the boy, prayed over him and baptized him before he died. Monsignor was the second of six boys, and the unbreakable bond held by the "McGlinn Brothers" is undoubtedly a testament to Monsignor's faith-filled role in their lives. He was a true Irishman, as seen in his eyes whenever he so often smiled (although once while on a trip to Scotland visiting a niece studying abroad, other tourists stopped to ask him for directions assuming he was a local). Monsignor was a brilliant mind, and his interests spanned from chemistry to trivia to painting to poetry, the fruits of one of his greatest legacies.
During his time at Cure of Ars, Monsignor began a tradition of saying, "I have a little prayer for you" at the end of his homilies. This was his way of announcing one of his "poem prayers" - writings that gained popularity through the years. For more than 25 years, he wrote and published an annual poem prayer booklet for Christmas and sent donation proceeds to Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos orphanage in Miacatlan, Mexico, which Cure of Ars parish supported. In November 2015, Monsignor published Poem Prayers, a book compilation of more than 200 of his favorite poems.
Monsignor devoted a lifetime of service to God, living a powerful mission and bestowing the gift of faith to all he encountered. He also took any and every opportunity to grant others with his many pranks. His nieces and nephews loved to visit him at the Cure of Ars rectory and discover his many hand buzzers, finger snapping packs of gum, rubber chickens, or his favorite, a lighter that shocked whoever tried to ignite it. In addition to his role as all-star prankster, Monsignor was the beloved faith leader of the McGlinn family. He was adored by all, especially his nieces and nephews. Whenever Monsignor arrived at family events, everything stopped and eighteen McGlinn children would swarm him with love. This welcome party continued when the next generation of McGlinn children arrived and grew to know and love him. Monsignor celebrated countless family masses, baptisms, First Communions, weddings and funerals - all special moments the entire clan will forever cherish.
Monsignor was preceded in death by his father, John, and his mother, Margaret. He is survived by his five brothers John (Karen) McGlinn, Costa Mesa, California, Jim (Jeanne) McGlinn, Asheville, North Carolina, Mike (Karon) McGlinn, Leawood, Pat (Linda) McGlinn, Leavenworth, and Don (Sallie) McGlinn, Tecumseh, Kansas, along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who will all miss him dearly.
Due to social distancing concerns there will be two opportunities to celebrate Monsignor's life. In lieu of a wake, a Vigil Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Church of the Ascension, 9510 W 127th St., Overland Park, KS. The Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, November 25 2020 at 10:30 am at Church of the Ascension with Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann as the main celebrant and Monsignor McGlinn's brother priests concelebrating. A private burial will immediately follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Leavenworth, KS. For those unable to attend the Vigil Mass or the Funeral Mass, they will both be livestreamed at www.kcasension.org
. Donations can be made to Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas. Condolences may be expressed at www.porterfuneralhome.com