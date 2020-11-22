Our hearts have a Great Sadness learning of the passing of Monsignor Charles. He was such a WONDERFUL example of a true Shepard, a beacon of love, faith & happiness for God, the Church, and the SO many faithful he served over the years! Yet he was also such a kind, wise and talented man, never complaining about his recent physical difficulties, while constantly developing his creative writing talents, blending his poems into God's gifted spiritual messages. May God's many Blessings and Heavenly joys be bestowed to the ever smiling... Fr. Charles!

We've been so blessed to have had Father's inspiring spiritual Leadership in our Lives. Peace and Love

Gregory & Michele Falen

Friend