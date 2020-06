Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Deel Ivison Charles Deel Ivison passed 6/19/20 in Saint Joseph MO. Memorial Services will be held 3 pm 6/27/20 at Faith Evangelistic Center, 120 N Broadway, Levenworth Ks. Arr: Affordable Cremation Service



